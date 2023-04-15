 Skip to main content
Two teenagers arrested in connection to a shooting at KFC in Starkville

police tap, do not cross, crime scene

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to an afternoon shooting at KFC.

Starkville Police officers arrested Jordyn Barrett (18, Starkville) and a 16-year-old male after a fight led to a shooting at KFC on Highway 12 W.

Police say during the fight the 16-year-old male pulled out a gun. The two teenagers began fighting over the gun, causing it to go off.

Police say the two teenagers knew each other before the shooting.

Barrett is charged with simple assault. The 16-year-old male, who will be referred to youth court, was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

