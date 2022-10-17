Two Rebels named SEC Players of the Week following Auburn victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Two Rebels have been named SEC Players of the Week following their team’s win over Auburn.
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was named Freshman of the Week.
His teammate Jared Ivey was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Other Players of the Week:
- Offensive - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
- Defensive - DeAndre Square, LB, Kentucky; and Hudson Clark, S, Arkansas
- Special Teams - Chase McGrath, PK, Tennessee
- Offensive Lineman - Will Campbell, LT, LSU; and Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee