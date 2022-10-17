 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Two Rebels named SEC Players of the Week following Auburn victory

  • Updated
  • 0
Quinshon Judkins, Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Quinshon Judkins (left), Jared Ivey. Source: OleMissSports.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Two Rebels have been named SEC Players of the Week following their team’s win over Auburn.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was named Freshman of the Week.

His teammate Jared Ivey was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Other Players of the Week:

  • Offensive - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
  • Defensive - DeAndre Square, LB, Kentucky; and Hudson Clark, S, Arkansas
  • Special Teams - Chase McGrath, PK, Tennessee
  • Offensive Lineman - Will Campbell, LT, LSU; and Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

