 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two people charged with home fraud repair in Clay county

  • Updated
  • 0
Two people charged with home fraud repair in Clay county

(Pictured Left to Right) 30-year-old Kirk Lewis and 37-year-old Amanda Remer, both arrested by Clay County Investigators, allegedly collected $8,000 to install a swimming pool, but never returned to start the job.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people and charged them with home fraud repair.

Two people charged with home fraud repair in Clay county

30-year-old Kirk Lewis, of Aliceville, Alabama, one of two people arrested for home fraud repair in Clay County.
Two people charged with home fraud repair in Clay county

37-year-old Amanda Remer, of Aliceville, Alabama, one of two people arrested for home fraud repair in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said 30-year-old Kirk Lewis and 37-year-old Amanda Remer, both of Aliceville, Alabama, allegedly collected $8,000 to install a swimming pool for someone but never returned to start the job.

Both Lewis and Remer are currently at the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

Their first court date is pending at the Clay County Justice Court.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing - if you have any information you think might be helpful, you can contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

You can also download the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App to leave an anonymous tip.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you