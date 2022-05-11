Two people charged with home fraud repair in Clay county

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people and charged them with home fraud repair.
Sheriff Eddie Scott said 30-year-old Kirk Lewis and 37-year-old Amanda Remer, both of Aliceville, Alabama, allegedly collected $8,000 to install a swimming pool for someone but never returned to start the job.
Both Lewis and Remer are currently at the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.
Their first court date is pending at the Clay County Justice Court.
An investigation into the crime is ongoing - if you have any information you think might be helpful, you can contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
You can also download the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App to leave an anonymous tip.