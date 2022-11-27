Two people arrested for burglary in Itawamba county

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Itawamba deputies arrested two people after a shop was burglarized.
The incident happened on November 22nd.
Deputies found the vehicle matching the description the shop owner gave them.
After a brief chase, Deputies arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn.
According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime.
The items stolen were allegedly sold to a shop in Mooreville.
Investigators were able to get a warrant and recovered the stolen items.
Both Pettigo and Mcminn are charged with burglary and their bonds are set at $15,000 each.
The investigation is still ongoing.