Two people arrested for burglary in Itawamba county

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Itawamba deputies arrested two people after a shop was burglarized. 

The incident happened on November 22nd.

Deputies found the vehicle matching the description the shop owner gave them.

After a brief chase, Deputies arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn.

According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime.

The items stolen were allegedly sold to a shop in Mooreville.

Investigators were able to get a warrant and recovered the stolen items.

Both Pettigo and Mcminn are charged with burglary and their bonds are set at $15,000 each.

The investigation is still ongoing.

