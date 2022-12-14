 Skip to main content
Two officers killed in morning shooting in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two officers are dead after a shooting in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. 

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Bay St. Louis Police responded to a call at a Motel 6 off of Highway 90. 

Officers arrived and found a woman, who fatally shot one officer and injured another officer, before killing herself. 

The DPS later confirmed the second officer died. 

Right now, MBI is investigating and gathering evidence. Once their investigation is finished, their findings will go to the Attorney General's Office. 

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

