Two Mississippi Supreme Court justices explain why they object to timing of Loden execution

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — An opinion filed Thursday explains why two Mississippi Supreme Court justices believe death row inmate Thomas Loden Jr. shouldn't be put to death later this month.

Justices Leslie King and James Kitchens were the only two on the high court last month to oppose the state's motion to set Loden's execution date, and it has to do with his challenge of the state's lethal injection method.

In 2015, the former Marine was one of several death row inmates who signed on to a federal complaint about the state's method.

The state's method is what most states use: a three-drug cocktail — an anesthetic, paralytic agent and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

Loden's attorneys told the federal court the use of the three-drug cocktail led to botched executions across the country including recently failed executions in Alabama.

The state changed its execution procedures this summer to allow lethal injection, gas, electrocution and firing squad.

However, the two justices wrote seven days does not give Loden a meaningful opportunity to challenge his chosen method of execution.

He’s scheduled to be executed on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. unless a federal court postpones it.

Loden, 58, was convicted in Itawamba County of murdering Leesa Marie Gray, 16, in 2000.