Two men charged in December shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office charged two men with murder.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies charged Monta Deshun Harris, 41, and Tommy Earl Dora Junior, 28, both of Columbus, with the murder of Lamaceo Smith.
The fatal shooting happened on December 21, 2021, at the Columbus Heights Subdivision.
Multiple witnesses gave written and video states that Harris and Dora got into an argument with Smith when the shooting happened.
Deputies said that's when Harris shot Smith in the chest.
“Our detectives did an outstanding job investigation this case and making the arrest. The community can now fill safe knowing the shooter is in jail,” Sheriff Hawkins said.
Sheriff Hawkins added that more charges are expected.
If you have any additional information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151