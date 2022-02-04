Two men broke onto the property of Gumtree Gutters and stole a catalytic converter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business is upset after two men broke into the property and stole a catalytic converter from underneath one of its trucks.
The theft happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Gumtree Gutters.
Using tools to cut through the fence, they managed to only get away with one converter.
General Manager Joyce Siddall discovered the issue when she started the truck.
She wants everyone to be cautious because it’s not only happening to businesses, but it is also happening in private driveways.
It took the thief only eight minutes to get underneath the vehicle and take the converter, Siddall said.
A catalytic converter plays an important role in a vehicle’s exhaust, and thieves sell them for scrap.