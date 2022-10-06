Two men arrested for murder after body found in burning house in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men have been arrested after a body was found inside a burning home in Tishomingo.
The fire happened the morning of Oct. 3 at a home on Hill Road in Tishomingo.
The house was found fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.
The human remains were eventually found inside the home. The sheriff’s office is withholding the victim’s name pending further investigation.
Investigators questioned Randy Kelly and James Richardson who had reportedly been at the home the day before.
Kelly was arrested and charged with first degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Richardson was arrested and charged with first degree murder.