Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests.

Bramlett, Moody and Patricia Flakes, 42, are accused of murdering Jeremiah Flakes, 21.

Jeremiah Flakes was found dead on July 14 inside his mother’s vehicle along County Road 1437 in the Auburn community of Lee County.

He had been shot multiple times.

Patricia Flakes is the victim’s estranged wife, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. Bramlett is her boyfriend and Moody is Bramlett’s nephew.

Patricia Flakes is not in custody.