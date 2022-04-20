Two killed in overnight wreck in Lowndes County

UPDATE AT 7:57 A.M.
The Amory Police Department confirmed one of its school resource officers was involved in the overnight wreck in Lowndes County.
The department announced on Facebook that a vehicle traveling in front of the SRO "was involved in a head on collision by another vehicle causing the vehicles to collide with his unit."
The officer sustained injuries but is doing okay.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died Tuesday night in Lowndes County after a wreck along Highway 45 North, according to Coroner Greg Merchant.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. just south of Hanks BBQ.
The wreck involved three vehicles.
Coroner Merchant said the identities of those who died will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops.