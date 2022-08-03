 Skip to main content
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died.

The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road.

He identified the motorcyclist as James Strawhorn, 22, of Wren, and the driver of the ATV as Vincent Hale, 54, of Okolona. Both victims died at the scene.

The coroner said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash with help from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

