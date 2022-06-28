Two inmates tried to incite riot at Monroe County jail, sheriff said

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County sheriff said two federal inmates tried to carry out a planned assault on deputies and corrections officers.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said Joshua Miller and Dillon Heffker tried to incite a riot on Sunday, June 26. The sheriff said Miller was using a tablet to show the incident over a video call.
The sheriff said the inmates resisted. Miller was struck in the body with a “less lethal round,” the sheriff described.
Crook said two deputies were bitten. One deputy was taken to the emergency room and released.
Miller is serving a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend and other gang-related charges, the sheriff said. He now faces three counts of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.
Heffker is in jail on drugs, weapons and gang-related charges, the sheriff said. Heffker faces one count of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.
Crook also shared a picture of a weapon he said was found earlier in the week after threats were made against a female guard.