 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two inmates tried to incite riot at Monroe County jail, sheriff said

  • Updated
  • 0
Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 2022.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County sheriff said two federal inmates tried to carry out a planned assault on deputies and corrections officers.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said Joshua Miller and Dillon Heffker tried to incite a riot on Sunday, June 26. The sheriff said Miller was using a tablet to show the incident over a video call.

Joshua Miller

Joshua Miller, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff said the inmates resisted. Miller was struck in the body with a “less lethal round,” the sheriff described.

Crook said two deputies were bitten. One deputy was taken to the emergency room and released.

Miller is serving a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend and other gang-related charges, the sheriff said. He now faces three counts of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.

Heffker is in jail on drugs, weapons and gang-related charges, the sheriff said. Heffker faces one count of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.

Dillon Heffker

Dillon Heffker, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Crook also shared a picture of a weapon he said was found earlier in the week after threats were made against a female guard.

Arrests of Joshua Miller, Dillon Heffker, Monroe County

Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you