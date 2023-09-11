Two injured in Sunday night wreck in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A wreck Sunday evening in Fulton injured two people.
Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the wreck happened at approximately 8:14 at the intersection of South Adams Street and East Main Street.
He said a pickup truck turned in front of a car and the vehicles collided.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One victim plays football at nearby Itawamba Community College.
“Please lift Elcarian Bennem and his family up in prayers,” the ICC Football Facebook page shared Monday afternoon. “The freshman offensive lineman from Byhalia was in a car accident last night and is currently undergoing surgery.”