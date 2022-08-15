Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo Park.
Major Chuck McDougald with Tupelo Police confirmed with WTVA that the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell road.
Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds.
That person was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
A bullet grazed another teenager.
Officers pulled over two persons of interests at Gloster and Crossover streets.
McDougald says police found a gun in the vehicle.
This is still a developing story.