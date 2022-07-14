 Skip to main content
Two dead of carbon monoxide in Belmont

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning last week in Tishomingo County.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon identified the men as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36.

They were found dead at a home on Washington Street in Belmont on July 6.

The coroner said the house belonged to an acquaintance, but the occupants had recently moved out and shut the power off.

The victims moved in and borrowed a power generator.

The coroner said the men put the generator under the home to keep it out of the rain.

