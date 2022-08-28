Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus.
It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit.
First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle. That second motorcycle then smashed into another car.
Those responders added the car that triggered the crash left the site of the accident but was later found at a gas station not far away at Military Road and Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the two deaths and plans to release names of those killed soon.
One other person apparently suffered injuries in the crash.
WTVA 9 News has reached out to Columbus police seeking more information about what happened.
Officers worked the accident along with city firefighters, Lowndes County sheriff's deputies and a state trooper.