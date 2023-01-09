Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead.
Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m.
The suspect was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked the suspect into dropping his weapon and arrested him.
They discovered the suspect shot a 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy before they got there.
One of the victims died at the scene. First responders took the other to the emergency room in Clarksdale where the child died.
Deputies charged Marquez Griffin, 25, with murder and aggravated assault.