 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead.

Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m.

The suspect was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked the suspect into dropping his weapon and arrested him.

They discovered the suspect shot a 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy before they got there.

One of the victims died at the scene. First responders took the other to the emergency room in Clarksdale where the child died.

Deputies charged Marquez Griffin, 25, with murder and aggravated assault.

Tags

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you