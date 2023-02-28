 Skip to main content
Two arrested, one hurt in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

shooting, gun, pistol

Credit: Sig Sauer

BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.

It involved the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. in Biloxi.

They arrested two people.

First responders took another person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MBI is assessing the shooting and gathering evidence. Agents will share findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

