Two arrested, one hurt in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.
It involved the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. in Biloxi.
They arrested two people.
First responders took another person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MBI is assessing the shooting and gathering evidence. Agents will share findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.