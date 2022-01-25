Two arrested in connection with Columbus triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus announced the arrests of two people following a Sunday evening shooting at a car wash that sent three people to the hospital.
Braylin Christopher Edinburgh, 21, of Columbus, turned himself in to officers Tuesday night.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault for the shooting in the 700 block of Alabama Street Sunday evening.
"We have also arrested one other person and charged her with accessory after the fact in connection to the same case," said Chief Fred Shelton.
The chief did not reveal the name of the second person arrested, but he did add two of the three shooting victims are still in the hospital.