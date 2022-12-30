Two arrested for Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville announce officers made two arrests in connection with a Thursday night shooting.
Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a house.
Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, is only charged with aggravated assault.
Police say Young and Jordan were the primary shooters at Orchard Lane near Read Road before 11 p.m. Thursday — a shooting related to a fight call between girls at the same time.
Jordan was not arrested until he was treated for a gunshot injury.