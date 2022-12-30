 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested for Starkville shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaleen Young and Ladarius Jordan

(l-r) Jaleen Young and Ladarius Jordan

 Starkville Police Department

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville announce officers made two arrests in connection with a Thursday night shooting.

Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a house.

Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, is only charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Young and Jordan were the primary shooters at Orchard Lane near Read Road before 11 p.m. Thursday — a shooting related to a fight call between girls at the same time.

Jordan was not arrested until he was treated for a gunshot injury.

Tags

Recommended for you