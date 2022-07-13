 Skip to main content
Two arrested for shooting at Clay County nightclub

Clay County Sheriff's Office in West Point, Mississippi

Clay County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 10, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were arrested following a shooting at a nightclub in Clay County.

According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Saturday, July 9 at a club in Una.

A bullet grazed one individual.

Officers arrested Cantron Davidson, 23, and Antavious Gates, 21, both of West Point.

Cantron Davidson

Cantron Davidson, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Antavious Gates

Antavious Gates, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Davidson was charged with accessory after the fact.

Gates was charged with shooting into a nightclub, according to the news release.

A third suspect is expected to surrender on Wednesday, July 13.

