Two arrested for shooting at Clay County nightclub

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were arrested following a shooting at a nightclub in Clay County.
According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Saturday, July 9 at a club in Una.
A bullet grazed one individual.
Officers arrested Cantron Davidson, 23, and Antavious Gates, 21, both of West Point.
Davidson was charged with accessory after the fact.
Gates was charged with shooting into a nightclub, according to the news release.
A third suspect is expected to surrender on Wednesday, July 13.