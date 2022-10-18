Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences

 Skip to main content
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County.

Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.

Moran will serve two life sentences and Lowery will spend 25 years in prison.

Padilla, 55, and Sandlin, 56, were found shot to death at Padilla’s home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018.

Investigators charged Lowery, Moran, Michael Council, Brandon Lowery and Brittany Bell-Spates with capital murder.

Council is serving two life sentences for the double murder. Cases against Brandon Lowery and Bell-Spates are still pending.

