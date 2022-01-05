Two arrested following Saltillo shooting

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported shooting in Saltillo led to two arrests Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Saltillo Police Department, police officers responded to a home on Mobile Street at 7:30.
Officers took William Roberts and Thomas Hayes into custody.
According to police, Hayes allegedly fired a gun into the air to frighten another person.
Officers recovered a gun and a 30-round magazine.
They also seized a large amount of methamphetamine, according to police, and paraphernalia.
Both men face charges of possession of meth and possession of a gun by a felon.
Hayes was also charged with domestic violence.