Two arrested following Saltillo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Saltillo arrest of Thomas Hayes and William Roberts - uploaded Jan. 5, 2022

Items seized during the arrests of Thomas Hayes and William Roberts. Source: Saltillo Police Department.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported shooting in Saltillo led to two arrests Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Saltillo Police Department, police officers responded to a home on Mobile Street at 7:30.

Officers took William Roberts and Thomas Hayes into custody.

William Roberts - Saltillo arrest, uploaded Jan. 5, 2022

William Roberts arrested on Jan. 5, 2022. Source: Saltillo Police Department.

According to police, Hayes allegedly fired a gun into the air to frighten another person.

Thomas Hayes arrested on Jan. 5, 2022. Source: Saltillo Police Department.

Officers recovered a gun and a 30-round magazine.

They also seized a large amount of methamphetamine, according to police, and paraphernalia.

Both men face charges of possession of meth and possession of a gun by a felon.

Hayes was also charged with domestic violence.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

