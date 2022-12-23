TVA partners scrambled Friday morning to accommodate power consumption

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The extreme cold has made power even more important than usual.
Blackouts and power shortages Friday morning put Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) partners in a scramble, like the 4-County Electric Power Association.
A lot of people want to blame the cold for the outages; but in last night’s case that wasn't the biggest problem.
It was actually the wind, which tackled trees around northeast Mississippi.
Trees landed on power lines, causing 30 separate outages, affecting over 1,600 people.
“If you looked at the outage map online you'd see scattered outages,” 4-County CEO and General Manager Brian Clark said. “One here, 10 there, 20 here, 200 there. I had crews working all night long to restore power and they had everything restored this morning.”
That wasn’t the end of it though. TVA sent an alert to 4-County and other partners Friday morning asking them to cut 5% of their usage.
That equates to 15 megawatts. To put that into perspective, a single megawatt could power about 1,000 homes.
That called for rolling blackouts.
“I got the call at 9:40,” Clark said. “We did that. At 11 a.m. we stopped it. So, it worked. The system is good right now. TVA is working on their generation issue. All is good.”
The rolling blackouts caused some members to be without power for 30 minutes.
“Everybody across the Valley was kind of scrambling this morning trying to make sure we could all do what we could to make sure there was enough power available,” 4-County Marketing Manager Jon Turner said. “And unfortunately for some of us that meant giving up a half an hour of power this morning. While it was pretty chilly, just to make sure that we all had it for a longer period of time over the holidays.”
TVA continues to ask the public to cut back on power usage. Some tips are below:
- Lowering the heat to 68 degrees or lower.
- Turning off unnecessary lights.
- And or postponing the use of nonessential cooking equipment.