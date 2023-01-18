TVA awarded STEM grants to several schools in northeast Mississippi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has awarded $1 million in STEM grants to dozens of schools across the Southeast.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
TVA awarded grants to the following schools in Mississippi:
- Amory Career and Technical
- Belmont High School
- Choctaw County High School
- Corinth Elementary School
- Corinth Middle School
- Fairview Attendance Center
- Mantachie Elementary School
- Myrtle Attendance Center
- Neshoba Central Middle School
- Oxford High School
- RH Long Booneville Middle School
- Starkville Academy
- TCTC
Schools awarded in Alabama include Russellville Middle School.
Open this link to view the other schools in Alabama and across the Southeast.