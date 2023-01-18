 Skip to main content
TVA awarded STEM grants to several schools in northeast Mississippi

STEM

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Credit: Pixabay, MGN.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has awarded $1 million in STEM grants to dozens of schools across the Southeast.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

TVA awarded grants to the following schools in Mississippi:

  • Amory Career and Technical
  • Belmont High School
  • Choctaw County High School
  • Corinth Elementary School
  • Corinth Middle School
  • Fairview Attendance Center
  • Mantachie Elementary School
  • Myrtle Attendance Center
  • Neshoba Central Middle School
  • Oxford High School
  • RH Long Booneville Middle School
  • Starkville Academy
  • TCTC

Schools awarded in Alabama include Russellville Middle School.

Open this link to view the other schools in Alabama and across the Southeast.

