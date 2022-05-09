TVA and 4-County presented grant to Choctaw County School District

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tennessee Valley Authority and 4-County Electric Power Association presented a major funding grant on Monday to the Choctaw County School District.
The grant totals $100,000.
The school district applied for the Learning Environment Grant through TVA.
4-County is part of the partnership.
The school district is one of two districts in the state set to receive the grant.
The grant is for a 12-month behavior-based energy management training program.
This will allow the district to make building improvements, increase environmental learning and save money by decreasing energy use.
"We're really excited,” School Superintendent Glen Beard said. “It's a tremendous opportunity for our school district and partnership with 4-County and TVA to be able to get this grant."
David Sparks of TVA said, "The schools obviously do a great job; and anything we can do to help with our local power companies, we look for those opportunities and embrace them."