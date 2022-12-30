TV news trailblazer Barbara Walters dies at 93

NEW YORK (WTVA) — Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93 after a trailblazing career in network television news, forging a path for women in an industry at the time that was dominated by men.
She worked at NBC as one of the hosts on "Today" before moving to ABC in 1976 to become the first woman to regularly anchor a network evening news program.
The pairing with Harry Reasoner on the broadcast did not go well, but Walters made her mark with the network by hosting hour-long interview specials with newsmakers and anchoring the newsmagazine "20/20."
She also started "The View" in 1997.