Tupelo's new police chief changes leadership structure of department

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka announced Saturday the department will remain with one deputy chief and return to two divisional majors moving forward.
Jackie Clayton and Anthony Hill served as deputy chiefs under previous Chief Bart Aguirre starting in 2020.
Clayton took over as interim chief following Aguirre's retirement last year. Hill remained as deputy chief during that time.
In a news release, Quaka revealed the promotions of two captains in the department to serve as divisional majors.
Chuck McDougald will primarily oversee the department's patrol and administrative functions while Jerry Davis will mainly oversee investigations, special operations and support services.