Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van

  • Updated
Tupelo hoping to curb roadside littering with new van. Photo Date: Oct. 24, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention.

The city uses the van daily for litter pickup.

The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides.

It also has blinking lights for safety.

