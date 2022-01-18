Tupelo welcomes several new hotels

TUPELO, Miss.(WTVA) - Tru and Home2 Suites by Hilton are fairly new hotels in Tupelo. With the additional of new the new Hotel Tupelo in downtown, that’s at least three new hotels in less than a year’s time span.
However, CVB Executive Director Neal McCoy said owners don’t simply wake up and decide to build a hotel.
“These hotel owners do their research. They know that when they make this kind of investment, the market is ready for hotels," said McCoy.
McCoy said there’s also a lot of data that goes into the planning process, and believes there is a need for more hotels.
“So it’s not like we’re overbuilding, there’s demand for this, said McCoy. "It’s reflected in industry reports, it’s reflected in what the hotel rates are in Tupelo. Our market is prime for construction.”
Hotel Tupelo is expected to open in February and will offer 79 rooms.