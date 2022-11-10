Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education.
Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025.
The State Board of Education awarded the grant money to the school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), SIP programs will have the capacity to serve 1,000 four-year-old children in 50 classes in school districts not part of MDE's Early Learning Collaboratives (ELC).
The grant period ends in 2025.
The remaining nine school districts are Bay St. Louis-Waveland, Jefferson Davis County, Lauderdale County, Natchez-Adams, Newton, North Bolivar, Smith County, Vicksburg-Warren and Wayne County.