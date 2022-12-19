Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities.
Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
His company is still in the process of doing a yard check to be positive all trailers have been accounted for.
It’s been almost a month since United Furniture fired its entire workforce in Mississippi and across the country.
Several class action lawsuits have been filed against the company on behalf of hundreds of former employees who claim they were not given enough notice before being fired.