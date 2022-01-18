Tupelo to welcome Chipotle, Raising Canes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo will soon have several new restaurants to choose from — the newest one opens Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.
That restaurant, Mexican food chain Chipotle, sits off North Gloster Street across from Lowe’s.
Excitement has been building for the new chain.
“I know I’m excited,” Tupelo resident Larry Boggs said. “I’m sure everybody else is too. I love the variety — the variety of food that we have now here in Tupelo.”
The second restaurant, Raising Cane’s, is still under construction, also on North Gloster Street. The chain specializes in chicken tenders.
Cane’s sits on the former site of Logan's Roadhouse.
The businesses come at a time when some restaurants have had to cut hours or even close because of impacts caused by the pandemic.
Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy said despite recent setbacks, he wants to see all restaurants in the city thrive.
“Whether it be Chipotle or Raising Cane’s or any of the others,” he said. “But it’s also our local mom and pop — the locally-owned restaurants that kind of create your identity as a community. We like to have a good mix of both.”
Chipotle will open at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.