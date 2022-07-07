Tupelo to use American Rescue Plan funds to address flooding

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding problems in certain areas around town.
The city plans to use $9.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address the issue.
Tupelo city attorney Ben Logan said the city has suffered for years when it comes to flooding and is ready to put a plan in place to potentially put an end to it.
Logan said the work would be very impactful and free up funds or tax money for other things.
The city would shell out an extra $18 million for drainage and the hope is to get another $9 million from the state.
Logan said matching grants from the state would provide over $400 million in ARPA funds that the state must use on matching allocations for city and county projects.
The city has until 2024 to issue the funds and until 2026 to spend the money.