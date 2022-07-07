 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo to use American Rescue Plan funds to address flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo City Hall

City Hall in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 12, 2021.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding problems in certain areas around town.

The city plans to use $9.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address the issue.

Tupelo city attorney Ben Logan said the city has suffered for years when it comes to flooding and is ready to put a plan in place to potentially put an end to it.

Logan said the work would be very impactful and free up funds or tax money for other things.

The city would shell out an extra $18 million for drainage and the hope is to get another $9 million from the state.

Logan said matching grants from the state would provide over $400 million in ARPA funds that the state must use on matching allocations for city and county projects.

The city has until 2024 to issue the funds and until 2026 to spend the money.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you