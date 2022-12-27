 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo to close several streets for New Year's Eve party

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Fairpark

Fairpark in downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 6, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several streets will be closed before and during Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday.

The following streets will be closed on Friday:

  • 6 a.m. – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street
  • 6 a.m. – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street

East and westbound traffic will be detoured around Main Street at this time. Cross streets will remain open.

The following streets will be closed on Saturday:

  • Beginning at 4 p.m. – Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth and Franklin Street

Main Street will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Troy Street will reopen at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The following streets will be closed during the event:

  • Main Street at North and South Broadway Street
  • Main Street at North and South Spring Street
  • Main Street at North and South Front Street
  • Court Street and North Broadway Street
  • Troy Street and South Spring Street
  • South Front Street and Troy Street
  • North Front Street and Court Street
  • Main Street at North and South Commerce Street
  • Main Street leading onto South Commerce Street to East Troy Street
  • East Troy Street from South Commerce Street to Monoghan Street
  • Main Street to Elvis Presley Way
  • Main Street and Monoghan Street
  • South Monoghan Street at Elvis Presley Way
  • East Clark Boulevard at Fairpark Drive to Elizabeth Street
  • Clark Boulevard at Elizabeth Street
  • Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street
  • Entrance to Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau on East Main Street
  • Entrance to Hilton Garden Inn on East Main Street
  • East Main Street and Fairpark Grill Drive
  • Main Street and North Commerce Street
  • East side of NAPA parking lot on North Commerce Street
  • Elizabeth Street (during the fireworks show)

View a map below or open this link.

Open this link to view a party schedule.

Download PDF Map - Dec. 31, 2022: New Year's Eve Party in Tupelo

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you