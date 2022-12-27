Tupelo to close several streets for New Year's Eve party

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several streets will be closed before and during Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday.
The following streets will be closed on Friday:
- 6 a.m. – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street
- 6 a.m. – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street
East and westbound traffic will be detoured around Main Street at this time. Cross streets will remain open.
The following streets will be closed on Saturday:
- Beginning at 4 p.m. – Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth and Franklin Street
Main Street will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Troy Street will reopen at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The following streets will be closed during the event:
- Main Street at North and South Broadway Street
- Main Street at North and South Spring Street
- Main Street at North and South Front Street
- Court Street and North Broadway Street
- Troy Street and South Spring Street
- South Front Street and Troy Street
- North Front Street and Court Street
- Main Street at North and South Commerce Street
- Main Street leading onto South Commerce Street to East Troy Street
- East Troy Street from South Commerce Street to Monoghan Street
- Main Street to Elvis Presley Way
- Main Street and Monoghan Street
- South Monoghan Street at Elvis Presley Way
- East Clark Boulevard at Fairpark Drive to Elizabeth Street
- Clark Boulevard at Elizabeth Street
- Main Street from Green Street to Elizabeth Street and Franklin Street
- Entrance to Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau on East Main Street
- Entrance to Hilton Garden Inn on East Main Street
- East Main Street and Fairpark Grill Drive
- Main Street and North Commerce Street
- East side of NAPA parking lot on North Commerce Street
- Elizabeth Street (during the fireworks show)
View a map below or open this link.