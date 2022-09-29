Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres.
The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue.
Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and took off before police arrived.
Major Chuck McDougald says they later arrested a person of interest in the shooting after finding drugs and stolen guns nearby in a home on Beasley Drive.
Police are still seeking more information about the shooting, and you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or email tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.