...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tupelo teen earning his own money this summer

  • Updated
Travis Moore mowing a lawn in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 25, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Travis Moore is spending his summer mowing lawns, earning as much money as he can before school starts.

His small business recently went viral on Facebook thanks to praising reviews from customers in Tupelo.

His motivation is to have the freedom to buy whatever he wants.

Travis Moore mows lawns in Tupelo

Moore’s mother Jacqueline Rockmore said her son has always been a hard worker and has always looked for ways to make money.

The teenager said he was shocked when word got out about his business and when he started receiving more calls from customers.

His start in yard work dates back to 2019 when his dad, Derrick Ray, purchased him a lawn mower.

His parents said they are proud of his hard work.

There are pros and cons, he said; but he's making his own money.

If you would like to get in contact with Moore for some yard work, his mother's number is: (662) 695-3164

