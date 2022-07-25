Tupelo teen earning his own money this summer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Travis Moore is spending his summer mowing lawns, earning as much money as he can before school starts.
His small business recently went viral on Facebook thanks to praising reviews from customers in Tupelo.
His motivation is to have the freedom to buy whatever he wants.
Moore’s mother Jacqueline Rockmore said her son has always been a hard worker and has always looked for ways to make money.
The teenager said he was shocked when word got out about his business and when he started receiving more calls from customers.
His start in yard work dates back to 2019 when his dad, Derrick Ray, purchased him a lawn mower.
His parents said they are proud of his hard work.
There are pros and cons, he said; but he's making his own money.
If you would like to get in contact with Moore for some yard work, his mother's number is: (662) 695-3164