Tupelo teen charged with auto burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of stealing a pick-up truck in Tupelo on Friday, Dec. 17.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, the investigation began that afternoon when police officers responded to Brew Ha’s Bar on South Eason Boulevard after someone reported the theft of a Chevrolet truck.
Two guns were in the vehicle at the time as well.
Later that night, police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Triangle Street.
Officers found the truck and detained Jonathan Freeman, 19, of Tupelo. Investigators eventually charged him with felony taking of a motor vehicle.