Tupelo stores are gearing up for Valentine's Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and shopping locally is a great way to show your love.
Stores in downtown Tupelo are already seeing more foot traffic.
“I think you get great product,” Liz Rose of Reed’s gift shop said. “But we kind of are there for the when you don't know exactly what you want and we kind of give us a little details of who you are buying for and we kind of help you pick out that perfect piece.”
Shops are finding new ways to get involved in the community.
For example, Blair Haus Downtown hosted a Galentine’s party for its shoppers on Thursday.
“We love having the window open,” Blair Haus interior decorator Becky Bramble said. “We are trying to get people in the door, have fun and sort of build that community development — especially downtown. It's so fun to have the visitors and just welcome and be that Tupelo welcoming city.”
This is not only a time for gifts but good food too.
Reed's gift shop manager Mattie Mize said her family loves to eat local for Valentine's Day.
“In my house we might find a babysitter for Valentine's Day and go out to a local restaurant,” she said. “We love to go to Forklift or Harvey's — something like that.”