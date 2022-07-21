 Skip to main content
Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

Tupelo Police Department, cruiser, patrol car, TPD

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo.

The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release.

The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street and taken to the emergency room.

The suspect was identified as Lexi Hutchenson.

Lexi Hutchenson

Lexi Hutchenson, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

She was arrested five days later when police responded to a reported trespassing at a motel in north Tupelo.

Police charged Hutchenson with aggravated assault.

