Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo.
The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release.
The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street and taken to the emergency room.
The suspect was identified as Lexi Hutchenson.
She was arrested five days later when police responded to a reported trespassing at a motel in north Tupelo.
Police charged Hutchenson with aggravated assault.