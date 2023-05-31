Tupelo skate shop competing in online vote to win $5K for new skate spot

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A skate shop in Tupelo is vying with some of the country's biggest cities in an online vote to win $5,000.
A team from Change Skate Shop recently participated in the Red Bull Terminal Takeover event in New Orleans. The event was held at the old MSY Airport Terminal.
The team was told to record themselves skating inside the airport and submit a 90-second highlight to be featured on Red Bull’s website.
The skate shop has asked the public to vote for its team’s video. The online poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
Open this link to vote for your favorite video.
The team is up against other teams, including teams from Nashville, Philadelphia, Birmingham and Denver.
According to Change, if its team wins the vote it’ll invest the money into a new public beginner skate spot in Tupelo.