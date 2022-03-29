Tupelo Schools showcase new bus cameras

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District and the Tupelo Police Department are working to stop motorists from illegally passing stopped buses.
Internal and external cameras provide different angles so police officers can identify the license plates of any wrongdoers.
Tupelo police officers then issue citations through the mail.
Johnnie Bobo has been driving buses since 1999 and said things have gotten out of hand with people passing stopped buses.
"It's going to make a big difference,” he said of the cameras. “It's really going to take a lot of heat off of us. I've seen the fact that when a student gets ready to cross, a car comes through with the stop arm still out. So, it will make a drastic difference."
He said a bus driver’s top priority is the safety of his or her students.
The school district and police department remind motorists to use caution when around school buses and be prepared to stop when the bus’ stop sign unfolds and yellow lights start to blink..