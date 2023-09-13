Tupelo Schools recognize 24 educators for excellence

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) recognized 24 educators during its annual awards ceremony Monday evening, Sept. 11.
Students, parents, teachers and other school officials submitted nominations and an external selection committee chose the winners, according to TPSD.
The winners included 23 teachers and one assistant teacher.
- Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) winner: Holly Allgood
- Fillmore Center winner: Regena Freeman
- Joyner Elementary winners: Andrea Cobb, Susan Curtis, Alden Pappas, Cathryn Richey, Brittney Womack
- Lawhon Elementary winner: Dana McGinister
- Milam Elementary winner: Laketia Davis
- Rankin Elementary winners: Maria Foster, Gina Fremont, Allison Metcalf, Kayla Reynolds
- Thomas Street Elementary winner: Rachel Davis
- Tupelo High School winners: Murray Collum, Rand Hinds, Debra Long, Mary Newton, Kimberly Pierce, Dischedia Williams, Chelsey Wilson
- Tupelo Middle School winners: Os Barnes, Chris Knox, Teletha Newell
The teachers received a $1,000 monetary gift and the assistant teacher received $500.