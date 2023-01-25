 Skip to main content
Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year

Tupelo Public School District, Tupelo, Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year.

The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday.

The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.

Ashley Quimby

Ashley Quimby, Source: Tupelo Public School District in Tupelo, Mississippi.

She’s now eligible to be named the Mississippi Parent of the Year.

TPSD also announced the Parents of the Year for each school in the district:

  • Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) - Lindsey Chaney
  • Carver Elementary - Breanna Horton
  • Joyner Elementary - Kelly Hutcheson
  • Parkway Elementary - Mike Nabors
  • Thomas Street Elementary - Leigh Ann Whitehead
  • Lawhon Elementary - Kathryn Rhea
  • Lawndale Elementary - Ashley Quimby
  • Pierce Street Elementary - Ashleigh Greenhaw
  • Rankin Elementary - Kaycee Burrell
  • Milam Elementary - Monte Smith
  • Tupelo Middle School - Carley Johnston
  • Tupelo High School - Bree Waddle

