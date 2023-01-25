Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year.

The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday.

The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.

She’s now eligible to be named the Mississippi Parent of the Year.

TPSD also announced the Parents of the Year for each school in the district: