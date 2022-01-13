 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend...

A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the
Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across
Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon
and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The
transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the
Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder
temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint
exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall
amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the
system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a
moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and
north of Interstate 40. However, all the Mid-South will likely see
winter weather impacts with this system. Travel will become
hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday. Stay tuned to the latest
forecasts.

Tupelo Schools closed Friday and Tuesday due to COVID concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo High School, THS

Tupelo High School, Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 30, 2019.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - All Tupelo Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school district shared the following statement early Thursday afternoon.

"The number of staff and students who are absent due to the Omicron variant is increasing daily at an unsustainable rate. Every school is being impacted.

All TPSD schools and offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18. This will allow five days including the MLK holiday on Monday for everyone to hopefully get healthy and return to school on January 19.”

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you