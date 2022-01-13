Tupelo Schools closed Friday and Tuesday due to COVID concerns

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - All Tupelo Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The school district shared the following statement early Thursday afternoon.
"The number of staff and students who are absent due to the Omicron variant is increasing daily at an unsustainable rate. Every school is being impacted.
All TPSD schools and offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18. This will allow five days including the MLK holiday on Monday for everyone to hopefully get healthy and return to school on January 19.”