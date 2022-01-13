Tupelo Schools closed Friday and Tuesday due to COVID concerns

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend... A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and north of Interstate 40. However, all the Mid-South will likely see winter weather impacts with this system. Travel will become hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.