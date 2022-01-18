Tupelo Schools announce Parents of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District announced its Parent of the Year on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Leigh Monroe is the 2022 recipient. Her son Connor is in first grade at Thomas Street Elementary.
Individual honorees are:
Carver Elementary - Kimberly Jeffares
Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) - Stewart McMillan
Joyner Elementary - Lesley Tackitt
Lawhon Elementary - Anna Beth Wyatt
Lawndale Elementary - Pamela Hooper
Milam Elementary - Kate Farabaugh
Parkway Elementary - Ashley Quimby
Pierce Street Elementary - Natalie Morton
Rankin Elementary - Nicole Graves
Thomas Street Elementary - Leigh Monroe
Tupelo High School - Eartha Bradley
Tupelo Middle School - Wendy Todd