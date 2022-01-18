 Skip to main content
Tupelo Schools announce Parents of the Year

  • Updated
Leigh Monroe

Leigh Monroe, 2022 Parent of the Year. Source: Tupelo Public School District.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District announced its Parent of the Year on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Leigh Monroe is the 2022 recipient. Her son Connor is in first grade at Thomas Street Elementary.

Individual honorees are:

Carver Elementary - Kimberly Jeffares

Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) - Stewart McMillan

Joyner Elementary - Lesley Tackitt

Lawhon Elementary - Anna Beth Wyatt

Lawndale Elementary - Pamela Hooper

Milam Elementary - Kate Farabaugh

Parkway Elementary - Ashley Quimby

Pierce Street Elementary - Natalie Morton

Rankin Elementary - Nicole Graves

Thomas Street Elementary - Leigh Monroe

Tupelo High School - Eartha Bradley

Tupelo Middle School - Wendy Todd

Open this link to read TPSD's full announcement.

