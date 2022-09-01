Tupelo Schools announce clear bag policy for sporting and activities events

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced a clear bag policy for sporting and activities events.
The new safety measure is now in effect.
The following is from the school district's announcement.
Patrons are highly encouraged not to bring any types of bags to TPSD events; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and
- Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.
This policy pertains to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited from being taken into any TPSD venue.
Any bag that’s not clear nor meets the above criteria will be searched.