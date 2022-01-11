Tupelo School Superintendent Rob Picou talks about how his schools will tackle the current Covid-19 surge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Covid-19 has significantly affected schools since the start of the pandemic.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams spoke with Tupelo School Superintendent Rob Picou on Tuesday about the district‘s plan now that the spring semester is underway.
“We have put strategies in place that we think will allow us to keep our schools open,” he said. “I mean that’s the bottom line; we want to keep every school open. We believe our children need to be in school.”
Picou said the only reason he would switch to a virtual environment is if there are not enough teachers and staff to run the school.
“It wouldn’t be a whole district approach unless it was comprehensive; it would be more of a school-by-school approach.”
He admits that virtual learning is not as good for students as in-person learning.
The superintendent said there is a nurse in every school and they monitor numbers every day.
Picou said that 3% of approximately 8,500 staff and students in the district are in quarantine right now.
That’s approximately 255 individuals.