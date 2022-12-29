Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022.
Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round.
“And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
This year's numbers were not due to a lack of generosity, she said. However, with the freezing temperatures, they haven't been able to fully reach out to the public to ask for donations.
It's not too late though. Donations can still be made on the Salvation Army’s website. Open this link to make a donation.